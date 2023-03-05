SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,043.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEGXF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.89) to GBX 900 ($10.86) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.16) to GBX 975 ($11.77) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.58) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGXF opened at $9.70 on Friday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

