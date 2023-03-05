SelfKey Price Hits $0.0105 (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $55.74 million and approximately $24.85 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

