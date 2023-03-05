Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $150.89 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 69.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

