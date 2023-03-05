Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.30. 4,237,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.