Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Shoal Games Stock Up 42.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50.
About Shoal Games
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
