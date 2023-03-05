Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Drops By 20.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

ACAB opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

