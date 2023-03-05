Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Decreases By 11.8%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in authID in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of authID by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of authID in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in authID during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUID opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. authID has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $5.90.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

