Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Declines By 14.6%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

