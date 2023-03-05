Short Interest in Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Decreases By 10.6%

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avenir Wellness Solutions Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Avenir Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 121,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
About Avenir Wellness Solutions
