Short Interest in Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Decreases By 10.6%

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Avenir Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 121,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

