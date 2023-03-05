Short Interest in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rises By 10.9%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.
Axonics Stock Performance
Shares of AXNX stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
