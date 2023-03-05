Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Decreases By 19.6%

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,750,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 22,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 4,769,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,999. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.