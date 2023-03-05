Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rises By 16.2%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPY opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTDPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.59) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.68) to GBX 461 ($5.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

