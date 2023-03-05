Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Increases By 26.2%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.3 %

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 47,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $462.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

