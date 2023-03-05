Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Drops By 11.6%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About BGC Partners

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.