Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Increases By 14.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $10.42 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,010 shares of company stock valued at $114,152. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

