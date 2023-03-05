Short Interest in BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Grows By 30.2%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BIMI International Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BIMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 61,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,850. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. BIMI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.