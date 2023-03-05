Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Rises By 51.6%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

DSU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 78,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

