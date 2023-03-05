Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Grows By 14.3%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Blue World Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Blue World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

