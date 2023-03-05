Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declines By 39.5%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,372,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 106,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

CHI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 177,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,442. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

