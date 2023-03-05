Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Grows By 43.8%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLBEY traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. Calbee has a 1 year low of C$4.27 and a 1 year high of C$5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.28.
Calbee Company Profile
