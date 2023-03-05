Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Declines By 29.3%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 338.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFPZF. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787. Canfor has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the following segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

See Also

