Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Rises By 26.4%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
