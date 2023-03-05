Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Rises By 26.4%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

