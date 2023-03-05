Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Drops By 20.0%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

CAOVY stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

