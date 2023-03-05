Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Drops By 20.0%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance
CAOVY stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Overseas Land & Investment (CAOVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.