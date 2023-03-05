Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Declines By 21.2%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.25. The company had a trading volume of 723,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,951. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average is $236.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

