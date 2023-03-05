Short Interest in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Rises By 25.9%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter worth approximately $14,890,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in CoreCard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 294,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in CoreCard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCRD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 29,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.99. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CoreCard

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CoreCard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.