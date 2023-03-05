Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Grows By 22.7%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,047,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 28,569,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,551.6 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

