Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Expands By 25.8%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

Shares of CRECF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 23,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.