Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Increases By 18.9%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
CRYBF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 82,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,012. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryptoblox Technologies (CRYBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.