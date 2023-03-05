Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Rises By 26.7%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,820.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
ELPQF stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $6.19.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
