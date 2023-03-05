Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Rises By 26.7%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,820.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

ELPQF stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

