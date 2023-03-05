Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Increases By 9.4%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FGI Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 208,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 14,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

