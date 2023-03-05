Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Expands By 27.3%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Furukawa Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS FUWAY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Furukawa Electric has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.11.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.