Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Grows By 53.8%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GGAA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 140,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAA. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.