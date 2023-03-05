Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Drops By 23.2%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 855,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of CMPRF remained flat at $1.14 on Friday. Gentera has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Gentera alerts:

About Gentera

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.