Short Interest in HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Expands By 24.4%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,002,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 8,038,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,011.5 days.

Separately, HSBC raised HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of HKCVF stock remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

