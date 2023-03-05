Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Increases By 26.0%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 179,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,540. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.73. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

(Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.