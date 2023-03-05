Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Grows By 26.0%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 597,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.24 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

