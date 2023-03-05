Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Drops By 20.2%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VKI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. 78,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,211. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading
