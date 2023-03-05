Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Drops By 20.2%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VKI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. 78,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,211. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.