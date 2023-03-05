Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Increases By 25.8%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 143,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 80,630 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

