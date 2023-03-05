Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Drops By 19.8%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 906,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 808.1 days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
KSANF stock remained flat at $13.15 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.89.
About Kansai Paint
