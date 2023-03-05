Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Expands By 18.5%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 824,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,882.5 days.
Kyowa Kirin Price Performance
Kyowa Kirin stock remained flat at $21.51 during midday trading on Friday. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.
