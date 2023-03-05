Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Expands By 18.5%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 824,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,882.5 days.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

Kyowa Kirin stock remained flat at $21.51 during midday trading on Friday. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

