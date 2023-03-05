Short Interest in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Drops By 10.9%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Latch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Latch by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Latch by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Latch alerts:

Latch Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Latch stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 366,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Latch has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Read More

