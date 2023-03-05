Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Increases By 8.1%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LCNB Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCNB remained flat at $17.80 during trading hours on Friday. 15,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,280. The stock has a market cap of $200.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.70. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. LCNB had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LCNB

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LCNB by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LCNB by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in LCNB by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LCNB. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Further Reading

