Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Declines By 16.0%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %
Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,635. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
