Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Declines By 16.0%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Leafbuyer Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,635. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

