Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Grows By 26.2%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 770,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFLY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFLY remained flat at $0.54 during trading hours on Friday. 136,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,727. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

