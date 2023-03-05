Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Declines By 14.3%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lithium Stock Performance

LTUM stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 206,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,235. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

