Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Declines By 14.3%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lithium Stock Performance
LTUM stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 206,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,235. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
About Lithium
