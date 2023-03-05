Short Interest in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Increases By 33.3%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LMPX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 6,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,911. LMP Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.