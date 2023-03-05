Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Rises By 17.9%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 185.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGU stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

