Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Increases By 27.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 480.3 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:MKGAF traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $148.41 and a twelve month high of $219.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.33.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

