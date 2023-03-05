Short Interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Increases By 16.1%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 79,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. 5,001,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

