Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Drops By 17.9%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,448. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $270,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

